Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for limited edition 'Space for Everyone' beer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's craft beer and then there's space craft beer!Chicago's Adler Planetarium and Empirical Brewery are partnering on a second release of the limited-edition beer called "Space For Everyone."The beer is back by popular demand after it debuted in December 2020, however, this year it has a new look and flavor that is said to be "perfect for the spring season."The beer is described as a light, refreshing sour ale brewed with red pomelo, kind of like a grapefruit, and has a tart and fruity finish.Part of the proceeds help pay for Adler's new Space-Science variety show called "Wow Signal."The beer is available at Empirical's Ravenswood taproom, select Whole Foods and Binny's, and many more restaurant, retail, and bar locations in the Chicago area.