craft beer

Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for limited edition 'Space for Everyone' beer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for out of this world beer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's craft beer and then there's space craft beer!

Chicago's Adler Planetarium and Empirical Brewery are partnering on a second release of the limited-edition beer called "Space For Everyone."

The beer is back by popular demand after it debuted in December 2020, however, this year it has a new look and flavor that is said to be "perfect for the spring season."

The beer is described as a light, refreshing sour ale brewed with red pomelo, kind of like a grapefruit, and has a tart and fruity finish.

Part of the proceeds help pay for Adler's new Space-Science variety show called "Wow Signal."

The beer is available at Empirical's Ravenswood taproom, select Whole Foods and Binny's, and many more restaurant, retail, and bar locations in the Chicago area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbreweryadler planetariumcraft beerbeer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRAFT BEER
Big Drop brewing Chicago features craft non-alcoholic beer
Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!
Brewery owners honor West African and Jamaican roots through their beers
Evil Genius Beer Company Brews Up Fun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD shoots suspect in Jaslyn Adams murder during I-290 chase
IL reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl champion Steve McMichael reveals ALS diagnosis
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler denied bail
Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new charges linked to Epstein
UPS driver saves boy trapped under 90-pound box in Oak Park
Show More
Alternate Derek Chauvin juror says 'he was guilty'
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
CPD car shot by stray bullet in West Englewood
Lake Michigan warming a troubling sign of climate change
More TOP STORIES News