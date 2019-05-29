Alessi, Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market present 'In The Kitchen' with Phillipe Sobon

We've re-imagined our "In the Kitchen" segment, instead of a 30 minute challenge we are sending our cooks out to shop to create a dish that they love.
Wednesday's "In the Kitchen" cook is self-taught chef and social influencer who has appeared on the Food Network's "Cooks vs. Cons" and Fox's "MasterChef," Phillipe Sobon.
We followed Phillipe as he shopped at the Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market in Elmwood Park to see what ingredients he wanted to use and watched as he made his dish step by step.
Phillipe's recipe: Caprese Tri-Colored Ravioli
1/2 cup of semolina
1/2 cup of AP flour
2 Large eggs
1 tbl of Vigo Olive Oil EV
1 tbl of Alessi Tomato Paste
1 tbl of Turmeric
1 jar of Alessi Pesto Kale
1 16 oz ricotta cheese
1 Vigo 16 oz Breadcrumbs Italian
1 cup Alessi Kosher Sea Salt
3 tbl of Alessi Balsamic Glaze
1 tbl Lemon Zest
1 bunch Basil
Directions:
1. Make the dough. Mix the semolina and AP flour together and create a well in the middle. Crack 2 eggs inside of the well. Start to work inside out until combined into a ball of dough. Start to knead the dough on any work surface by folding and stretching continuously, 3-5 minutes. Wrap kneaded dough in plastic wrap or cover under bowl and let rest for 20 minutes and up to 4 hours at room temperature. Repeat same process by adding the turmeric and tomato paste into 2 separate doughs.
2. Bring water to a rapid boil and add 1 cup of Kosher Sea Salt.
3. Make the filling. Combine the pesto with the ricotta until a smooth homogeneous consistency is formed. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
4. Roll out the dough into thin sheets of pasta using a pasta machine or a roller. Cut each strip of the turmeric and tomato doughs into 1/2 wide strips. Place the strips onto the semolina dough, with every other strip being a different color. Press down on the strips so that they adhere to the dough. Roll out the dough to a thinner consistency and almost see through but not breaking.
5. Place 1 tsp of pesto/ricotta filling onto the dough and repeat every 2 inches for individual ravioli. Place the second pasta sheet over the filling and making sure to get rid of any air bubbles that may exist. Seal the dough by pressing on the edges and cut with knife or ravioli tablet.
6. Drop the ravioli into the rapid boiling water and cook for 3-4 minutes.
7. Place a tbl of olive oil in the pan and bring up to a medium heat. Start to brown the breadcrumbs until they absorb the oil and become golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. Place the ravioli in the pan and let cook for 30 seconds.
8. Take out the ravioli onto a plate and drizzle with balsamic glaze along with lemon zest and fresh basil leaves.
