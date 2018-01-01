Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
Windy City LIVE
Email
ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis writes children's book
Award-winning ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis has covered major news stories all over the world.
More Stories
Director John Singleton, 'Snowfall' cast talk about show's second season
Must-have items to start the school year right
4 Star Chicagoan: Danielle Patterson
Hack or Whack: Folding a fitted sheet
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Next on Windy City LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
WCL launches new segment: Windy City Law
2 Minute Warning: Frank Caliendo
WCL touches base with former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster
Nick Cannon talks 'Wild 'N Out' on Windy City Live
2018 BBQ for The Troops Check Presentation and Clark After Dark
Show More
Follow @https://twitter.com/windycitylive
Helpful Links
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Next on Windy City LIVE
Windy City LIVE tickets