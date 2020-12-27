new year's eve

Toasting the New Year: Best bubbly for every budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In just a few days we'll be ringing in 2021. Kat Hawkins, Beverage Director of Shaw's Crab House, talked about New Year's toasts and the best bubbly for every budget.

Her recommendations are:

Everyday Sparkling (Cava) - Mestres '1312' Cava, Penedes, Spain, NV, which retails for about $19.99.

Stellar Sparkling from South Africa - Graham Beck, Rose, Cap Classique, South Africa, NV, which retails for about 18.99.

Champagne, a Toast to the Classics - Charles Hiedsieck 'Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France, NV. which retails for about $59.99 retail and Champagne Collet, 'Art Deco' Brut, NV which retails for about $39.99.

If you have your heart set on going out for dinner, Shaw's is accepting reservations on the tented patio from 11:30AM-9PM. The restaurant is also offering several holiday meal platters. All packages must be ordered via Tock by December 30th.

EMBED More News Videos

Debi Lilly of A Perfect Event shared ideas for family friendly New Years celebrations at home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoriver northnew year's evewinerestaurantfyi wine
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Reframe how you think of New Year's resolutions
Party planner shares DIY ways to ring in 2021
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Countdown Chicago 2021 on ABC7
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Don Carter shooting: Suspect in custody after 6 shot, 3 killed at Rockford bowling alley
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
Teen charged in deadly Bridgeport carjacking: CPD
Nashville police ID man under investigation in bombing case
IL reports 3,767 cases, 104 COVID-19 deaths
A-Rob returns in must-win game for Bears, must-lose for Jags
Boone County K-9 killed in line of duty after multi-vehicle crash on I-90
Show More
23 shot, 6 killed in Chicago so far over holiday weekend
Excavation of Pompeii fast-food eatery reveals tastes
West Side store employee fatally shoots would-be robber: CPD
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Experience convinced Midwest of COVID-19 dangers: experts
More TOP STORIES News