Toasting the New Year: Best bubbly for every budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In just a few days we'll be ringing in 2021. Kat Hawkins, Beverage Director of Shaw's Crab House, talked about New Year's toasts and the best bubbly for every budget.Her recommendations are:Everyday Sparkling (Cava) - Mestres '1312' Cava, Penedes, Spain, NV, which retails for about $19.99.Stellar Sparkling from South Africa - Graham Beck, Rose, Cap Classique, South Africa, NV, which retails for about 18.99.Champagne, a Toast to the Classics - Charles Hiedsieck 'Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France, NV. which retails for about $59.99 retail and Champagne Collet, 'Art Deco' Brut, NV which retails for about $39.99.If you have your heart set on going out for dinner, Shaw's is accepting reservations on the tented patio from 11:30AM-9PM. The restaurant is also offering several holiday meal platters. All packages must be ordered via Tock by December 30th.