Turkey Dinner candy corn now available with all the trimmings

The treat can be found at Walgreens stores across the country.
If you're ready to gobble up something new this fall, the Brach's company has come up with a new take on their classic candy corn - and you don't even have to wait for summer to end to try it.

Brach's Turkey Dinner candy corn is now available on store shelves.

"We're always innovating with trends and fun flavors, and we know this year is different than anything we've ever seen - much like our new BRACH's Turkey Dinner candy corn," Mariah Havens, Senior Brand Manager, Season Marketing for Ferrara, the owner of the Brach's brand, said in statement.

The flavored pieces represent a full-course meal with all the trimmings: green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.

Ferrara



"Our new Turkey Dinner offering is the perfect mix to welcome fall and celebrate the season with family and friends," Havens said.

The company said this sweet and savory treat can be found at Walgreens stores across the country and will be available throughout the season. A 12-ounce bag will cost $2.99.

Brach's first came out with its original candy corn flavor in the 1950s.
Related topics:
