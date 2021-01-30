Bub City shares Super Bowl spread ideas as Chiefs take on Buccaneers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Super Bowl is coming up on Feb. 7, which means there's still time to plan out your food spread for the big game.
Bub City's River North location is offering four food packages for the day, in addition to the a la cart menu. They include Build-Your-Own Barbeque Nachos, a BBQ Slider Package, BBQ tacos, and a ribs and wings combo. Prices vary.
Executive Chef Christian Eckmann said his picks for the perfect spread include: Trucker Snacks, BBQ Brisket Nachos and Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings with White Lightening BBQ sauce.
Orders must be placed an hour ahead of your desired pickup time. Orders can be placed on Bub City's Tock page.
