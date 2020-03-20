Coronavirus

Burger King offers 2 free kids meals with any meal purchase during coronavirus crisis

Worried about feeding your family during the coronavirus crisis?

Burger King is giving parents a chance to get free meals for their kids starting next week.

The burger chain says next Monday it will offer two free kid's meals for every adult meal that's ordered.

But, the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King's app, where you will find the coupons for the offer.

Burger King says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6, or as long as supplies last.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kingfree foodcoronavirusfast food restaurantu.s. & world
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'If you violate this order, there will be consequences': Lightfoot orders sick to stay home
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
Oak Park shelter-in-place order takes effect
First responder couple put wedding on hold to save lives
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
Bartlett preschooler tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Chicago Police Board votes to dismiss 2 officers
Family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
Nonprofit disputes $56K charge for canceling event due to COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, cold Friday
Illinois' hospital bed numbers discouraging for COVID-19 patients
More TOP STORIES News