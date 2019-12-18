Candy Land Pop-Up opens in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a family-friendly pop-up this holiday season, you could visit the Two-Zero-Sweet Pop-Up shop at Virgin Hotels Chicago.
"We created something so amazing and something so fun," Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez said. "It's something that I'm proud to say was mine. It's just so cool."
The pop-up store is full of lifesized candy, gourmet handmade goodies and even an edible wall covered with interchangeable treats.
Chef Gutierrez said with the help of his Pastry Supervisor, Maria Magana, his team transformed the hotel's first-floor coffee bar into his dream candy store.
"As a chef, you come to work and make sure everything is perfect in your hotel, but then you get to the point where you want to do something exciting," Gutierrez said. "There's so much that we can do and that's so fun about this pop-up. There's no limit, we can do whatever we want."
Two-Zero-Sweets is hosting a series of events throughout the holiday season, including a cookie decorating class and ugly sweater bedazzling night.
If you want to check out it, act fast. The pop-up closes January 14.
