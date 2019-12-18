Food & Drink

Candy Land Pop-Up opens in Downtown Chicago

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a family-friendly pop-up this holiday season, you could visit the Two-Zero-Sweet Pop-Up shop at Virgin Hotels Chicago.

"We created something so amazing and something so fun," Pastry Chef Juan Gutierrez said. "It's something that I'm proud to say was mine. It's just so cool."

The pop-up store is full of lifesized candy, gourmet handmade goodies and even an edible wall covered with interchangeable treats.

Chef Gutierrez said with the help of his Pastry Supervisor, Maria Magana, his team transformed the hotel's first-floor coffee bar into his dream candy store.

"As a chef, you come to work and make sure everything is perfect in your hotel, but then you get to the point where you want to do something exciting," Gutierrez said. "There's so much that we can do and that's so fun about this pop-up. There's no limit, we can do whatever we want."

Two-Zero-Sweets is hosting a series of events throughout the holiday season, including a cookie decorating class and ugly sweater bedazzling night.

If you want to check out it, act fast. The pop-up closes January 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopspotonholidaychristmaspop upcandy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Committee passes ordinance that could delay recreational marijuana sales in Chicago
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Uptown tent city residents say city has targeted homeless for years
Girl, 11, sexually assaulted in Chicago Public Library, police say
"I want to be that person that people can look up to," says West side student with full ride to Columbia University
Show More
Judge allows wrongful conviction petition in murder of former Bears player's girlfriend to move forward
West Side Fresh Market breaks mold of traditional food pantry
2 ComEd workers burned while working in Loop
US permits sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
Neighborhood seeks solutions to outbreak of violence targeting innocent people
More TOP STORIES News