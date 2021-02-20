Celebrating National Muffin Day with Blue Sky Bakery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February 20th is National Muffin Day!
Blue Sky Bakery sells several kinds of muffins. The bakery is also a nonprofit, helping homeless and at-risk youth. It runs a transitional jobs program for teens. There's a 12-week program where teens learn job skills and meet with a case manager. After the 12 weeks is up, the bakery helps them find long-term employment.
The bakery is open Friday-Sunday from 8 a.m.- noon. You can place orders online in advance.
Blue Sky Bakery also started offering virtual baking classes during the pandemic. Up next, it's a Pizza Party on March 27th and 28th.
Tickets are available online.
