Chicago restaurants offering Passover menus for dine in, delivery, carryout

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passover starts in less than a week.

The main ritual is the Seder, a festive meal where you retell stories, and, of course, eat.

But if you're not up for making the meal on your own, several Lettuce Entertain You restaurants are offering Passover specials. Restaurants are offering special carryout and delivery holiday menus on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. Some restaurants will also be offering dine-in Passover menus.

Many of the restaurants require advance orders for carry-out. Reservations are recommended for dining in.

The full list of restaurants and menus can be seen here. Orders can be placed on Tock or by calling the restaurant directly.
