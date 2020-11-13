Thanksgiving turkey dinners to go from Chicago restaurants

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants: /www.leye.com/in-the-know/in-the-restaurants/thanksgiving-chicago
Coco Pazzo(300 West Hubbard, 312-836-0900) will offer Thanksgiving menu with seatings between 1 and 3 pm or 5 and 7:30 pm.) A 3-course special prix-fix menu will feature Traditional Thanksgiving Day for $60 per person, (excluding tax and gratuity.)
For dinners who wish to spend the holiday at home, Coco Pazzo also offers their prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu as a carryout option. Please note, there is a limited availability for the Thanksgiving Carry Away meal and interested guests are requested to pre-order by 3 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020. Guests can pick up their order on November 25 and 26 between 12 Noon and 4 p.m.
Brindille(312-595-1616, brindillechicago@gmail.com)
Chef Carrie's menu features a locally raised turkey prepared with Maitre d'Hotel butter. along with giblet gravy and other traditional and French inspired fixings. Select a full Thanksgiving meal or just side enhancements to make your meal complete.
Select from Thanksgiving staples or a complete Thanksgiving package for 2.
Available for pickup on Wednesday, November 25th from 2pm - 6pm + Thanksgiving Day from 10am - 4pm. Delivery available upon request and the deadline for ordering is Tuesday, November 17 at 12 noon.
The Goddess and Groceroffers a Thanksgiving catering menu. Meal options include Turkey for Two (serves two) $75, Family Matters (serves six) $195, All In The Family (serves 12) $395, and a la carte food, wine, cocktail, and decorative offerings. New for this year, The Goddess and Grocer is featuring natural, range-free and antibiotic-free turkeys from Ferndale Farms. Those wanting to set the dessert table with The Goddess and Grocer's signature pies can choose from Pecan, Pumpkin, Traditional Apple, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart, and more. The menu also offers options for those in need of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options!
All the festive offerings are available for pick-up or delivery. To place an order, call 773.292.7100 or visit goddessandgrocer.com/thanksgiving. All catering orders must be placed by Friday, November 20, by 5 p.m. Delivery is available for orders $100 or more and starts at $20. Delivery will take place on Wednesday, November 25 between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Thursday, November 26 between 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. FREE pick up is available at the River North, Gold Coast, Bucktown locations between 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Thanksgiving Smoked Turkeys
Lillie's Q smoked turkey, exclusively available from District Brew Yards. Preorder online at www.districtbrewyards.com/product/smoked-turkey; $100, serves 8-10. Smoked turkey pickup is Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26 between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Don't forget to grab a case of beer, with crowd-pleasers like Burnt City Two Headed Boy Pilsner, Around the Bend Vera Pistachio Cream Ale, Bold Dog Who's a Hazy Boy DIPA, and Casa Humilde Campesino Saison (4-pack prices vary).
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Thanksgiving Menu
Honey Butter's menu is Take and Bake style, so whether guests already have the turkey taken care of and want some sides to pair with it, or they'd prefer the whole feast prepared, they have plenty of options. Honey Butter is offering some of their classic dishes like Fried Chicken with Corn Muffins and Honey Butter or Pimento Mac 'n Cheese with Wisconsin Cheddar and Garlic Bread Crumbs as well as a few holiday-inspired specials like Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Marshmallow Fluff and Balsamic Vinegar and Smashed Potatoes with Rosemary Gravy.
They also have Bang! Bang! Pie and Biscuit's Honey Pie for dessert and signature cocktail kits like their Candied Jalapenño Margarita as well as bottles of wine. Each dish comes in a variety of portions depending on the size of the dinner, and guests will receive simple instructions to reheat their meal in the oven. Honey Butter's Thanksgiving menu is available to order through Tockfor pickup or delivery on Tuesday, November 24 and Wednesday, November 25.
Smith & Wollensky'sThanksgiving feast available for pick up includes classic gourmet dishes such as Ready-to-Roast Boneless Herb-Seasoned Turkey Breast, Sausage & Cornbread Stuffing, Potatoes Au Gratin, Bacon & Shallot Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Duck Fat Roasted Root Vegetables, Cranberry Relish & Giblet Gravy with House-made Apple Tart and Pecan Pie for dessert. Simply heat and serve!
Dinner for 4-6 guests, with plenty of leftovers, is available for $295. S&W wines such as one bottle of Sauvignon Blanc & One bottle of Proprietary Red for an additional $75. Order ahead online, by Saturday, November 14th and pick up in-restaurant on Wednesday, November 25th!