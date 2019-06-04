Food & Drink

Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday

(Credit: Chipotle)

Chipotle is offering all nurses a special offer on Tuesday, June 4: a buy-one-get-one-free deal for all entrees.

All nurses with a valid nursing license or ID can a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.

The deal is valid in all locations in the United States and Canada.

RELATED: KFC looking into plant-based chicken options

"We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle. "We're inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation."

Click here to find the location closest to you.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodchipotledealsnurses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke in court Tuesday on corruption charges
2 women shot at South Shore gas station
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
MSI offering free tours of German submarine U-505 75 years after its capture
New 'Lion King' clip features Beyonce as Nala
Show More
LIVE | Trump, Theresa May hold joint news conference
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
U of Chicago librarian ends Holzhauer's Jeopardy streak
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
Andy Ruiz Jr. becomes 1st heavyweight champion of Mexican descent
More TOP STORIES News