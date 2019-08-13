coca-cola

Coca-Cola cinnamon coming this holiday season

Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month, you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin-spiced lattes and jump into some winter flavors.

The soft drink company is planning to launch a version of its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon on Sept.13.

If you're wondering how it tastes, Cola aficionados in the U.K. have already given it the thumbs up.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was such a big hit in the U.K. last year, the company decided to bring it stateside.

There's no word yet on whether we'll get the zero sugar version, a full sugar version, or perhaps both.

One thing we do know is it will be for a limited time only.

After that, it will either return in subsequent years, or leave visitors of the World of Coca-Cola museum asking "Why?" when they sample it at the end of the tour.

Coke also plans to launch a winter-spiced cranberry variant of Sprite at the same time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew businesscoca colaholidayholiday specialbusinessthanksgivingchristmasu.s. & worldsoda
COCA-COLA
New Coke to be re-released with 'Stranger Things' season 3
New Coke hit store shelves 34 years ago
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
Say hello to Diet Coke's new flavors, cans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot, 5 arrested after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
West Side VA hospital shooting suspect in custody, but questions remain
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Laws may dampen casino profits, Lightfoot says
Field Museum CEO to retire in 2020
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Dayton shooter's friend provided body armor, ammunition used in attack
Show More
New law bars employers from asking salary history
LGBTQ history curriculum to be taught in Illinois schools
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
Commemorative beer celebrates 1893 World's Fair
Meet past American Idol contender Uche
More TOP STORIES News