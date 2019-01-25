VALENTINE'S DAY

Conversation doughnuts are here to fill the heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts this Valentine's Day

Sweethearts conversation candies aren't available this Valentine's Day, but you can still get in the spirit of Valentine's Day with a conversation doughnut. (Krispy Kreme)

Danny Clemens
Sweethearts conversation candies aren't on the shelves this Valentine's Day, but you'll still be able to pass a sweet message along to your crush with a conversation doughnut.

Krispy Kreme announced their limited-edition line of holiday treats Thursday, showing off a colorful collection of heart-shaped doughnuts decorated with pastel icing and short phrases in the style of the popular conversation hearts. They include timeless Sweethearts expressions like "Love," Call me," "Say yes" and "Crazy 4 U" as well as trendier options like "All the feels," "DM me" and "So extra."

Sweethearts lovers are mourning the temporary loss of the Valentine's Day favorite after Necco, the company that produced the candies for more than a century, went bankrupt last year. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May but won't be able to get the candies back in stores in time for Valentine's Day 2019.

It's not yet clear when Sweethearts will return to production, though other brands produce similar candies. Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw told the Associated Press that he wants to ensure he can meet customer expectations before reintroducing the candy.

Krispy Kreme's take on the classic features four different fillings: cake batter, strawberry, raspberry and chocolate. They'll be available in participating stores starting Jan. 30.
