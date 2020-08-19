Food & Drink

FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns; list includes Costco brand Kirkland

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall on some frozen shrimp brands Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a frozen shrimp recall Wednesday, citing salmonella concerns.

Kader Exports is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen, cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1-pound, 1.5-pound, and 2-pound retail bags because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The brand names of the products are Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms. Kirkland is Costco's house brand. The product was distributed nationwide from late February to mid-May.

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these products. Consumers who have purchased them are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, the FDA said.

Visit fda.gov to find out more.
