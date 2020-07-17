race in america

South Loop chocolate shop offering free ice cream to 2020 grads

Kilwins in the South Loop is one of the few Black-owned businesses in area
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kilwins in the South Loop wants to honor college graduates with free ice cream cones this Sunday.

The chocolate shop wants to send a message of unity to young people who have worked hard on their educations.

So 2,020 free ice cream cones will be given out from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

You'll need to be following Kilwins on Instagram and provide proof of graduation.

The shop was vandalized during the civil unrest at the end of May. Protests erupted across the city in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Much of the initial vandalism that occurred in Chicago took place in the Loop.

Kilwins is also one of the few Black-owned businesses in the area.
