Fried Chicken and Champagne Fest 2019

Kendall College Trust is hosting the fourth annual Fried Chicken and Champagne Fest this Saturday. The food festival will feature a dozen of Chicago's top chefs.

Delicious cuisine and fine wine - the right combination for a quality event with a good cause!

Josh Kulp, co-owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken, joined ABC7 News at 11 to share more about Kendall College and the non-profit, which raises scholarship funds for culinary and hospitality students in need.

To purchase tickets for the Fried Chicken and Champagne Fest, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fried-chicken-champagne-fest-2019-tickets-55079096059.
