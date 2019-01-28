Fried Chicken and Champagne Fest 2019

Delicious cuisine and fine wine - the right combination for a quality event with a good cause!Kendall College Trust is hosting the fourth annual Fried Chicken and Champagne Fest this Saturday. The food festival will feature a dozen of Chicago's top chefs.Josh Kulp, co-owner of Honey Butter Fried Chicken, joined ABC7 News at 11 to share more about Kendall College and the non-profit, which raises scholarship funds for culinary and hospitality students in need.To purchase tickets for the Fried Chicken and Champagne Fest, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fried-chicken-champagne-fest-2019-tickets-55079096059.