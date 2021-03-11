Ghost kitchens, bars a growing phenomenon in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have heard of "ghost" kitchens or even ordered from one, but might not be clear on what they actually are.
A ghost kitchen typically features a few different foods or brands being made in one location.
There's no sit down service or even pickup. It's usually delivery only.
This has allowed restaurants to be more flexible, and in some cases more profitable during the pandemic.
Dustin Mares from Kitchen United Mix, a ghost kitchen with two locations in Chicago and Derek Mercer, from Present Tense joined ABC7 to talk about ghost kitchens.
For more information, visit the websites for Kitchen United Mix and Present Tense.
