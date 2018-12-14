Golf Glen Mart offers a global variety of food options

NILES, Ill. (WLS) --The suburbs have plenty of malls and most of them have one or two places to eat, usually from a national chain.
But the Golf Glen Mart in Niles that is a literal United Nations of eating, with 10 different dining options including a brewery, a stellar Korean barbecue and a classic Greek diner.
Located along Golf Road between Milwaukee Avenue and the tri-state tollway, Golf Glen Mart has no national chains, all homegrown options, with a roster that has something for everyone.
ABC7's Hungry Hound took four trips to the mall to try every option. The first five are reviewed below.
From the first egg crack to the final bit of shaping in the pan, omelets are assembled in less than a minute at the venerable Omega Restaurant, a 35-year-old stalwart located in the parking lot of the Golf Glen Mart. The mall has seen better days, but Greek-owned diners like Omega keep the traffic flowing.
"There's no keys to the front door. We serve breakfast 24 hours a day. We have over 300 items on the menu, so whatever you want at any time, we have it," said Tom Konstantopoulos, who owns the restaurant with his father.
A massive bakery in the basement turns out cheesecakes, cookies and old-school bread baskets.
"You don't see 12 pieces of bread anymore at any restaurant that you go to," Konstantopoulos said.
On the western edge of the mall, Kickin' serves strictly chicken wings and burgers. Those wings have a Korean twist, with spicy barbeque or buffalo sauce, and sides of radish and cabbage.
A few doors down, Indian Bistro Express offers regional dishes from the sub-continent like marinated kebabs baked in a vertical tandoor, spice-laden curries and aggressively seasoned biryani with basmati rice and fried onions. The blistered, puffy naan, brushed with butter, is the Indian equivalent to a bread basket.
A few yards away, Jang Choong Dong offers homey Korean cooking with plenty of steaming bowls of comfort. One of them - dolsot bibimbop, or rice, vegetables and meat cooked in a stone bowl - is remarkable for its freshness. No fewer than a half dozen vegetables are cooked individually and seasoned with sesame seeds before being assembled with shards of beef, a fried egg and some shreds of seaweed. Mix it up at the table with spicy-sweet gojuchang for a satisfying main dish.
Next door to the Big Cinema - which shows only Bollywood films - there is Cid's Ma Mon Luk, a sliver of a restaurant serving classic, straightforward Filipino dishes like mami soup, crispy pork legs and pork adobo.
"I usually have pork adobo because mostly the Filipino customer, even the international American, they like the adobo," said Rosa Sanchez, the owner of Cid's Ma Mon Luk.
The adobo is pork, soy, vinegar and black pepper. It is as familiar as siopao, a steamed bun filled with shredded chicken and egg - and sometimes, a bonus piece of Chinese sausage.
"To add more aroma," Sanchez said.
In Steve's Extra Course Video, he goes back to Omega to check out a few of their famous desserts, which are made on-site each day.
Omega
9100 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-296-7777
https://www.omeganiles.com/
Kickin'
9196 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-699-1899
Indian Bistro Express
9108 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-795-2700
www.indianbistroexpress.com
Jang Choong Dong
9078 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-768-5884
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Jang-Choong-Dong/181314845213796
Cid's Ma Mon Luk
9182 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-635-8281
http://www.cidsmamonluk.com/