Easter brunch 2021 can include crepes with instruction from French Quiche Lincoln Park chef

Chef Dominique Tougne from French Quiche in Lincoln Park is sharing a recipe for making Strawberry Banana & Chocolate Crepe. He's offering a free class on Instagram at 11 a.m. Saturday.
French Quiche offers several fresh crepes every day. The cafe is located at 2210 N. Halsted St.
RELATED: French Quiche brings casual dishes to Lincoln Park with grab-and-go cafe
Strawberry banana and chocolate crepeServes 4
Ingredients:
- 9 oz. flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 4 whole eggs
- 1 oz. melted butter
- 1 pinch salt
- 4 teaspoons chocolate ganache
- 1 banana sliced
- 4 strawberries sliced
- 4 teaspoons strawberry topping
- Whipped cream
- Powdered sugar
Directions:
1. Combine flour, sugar, salt
2. Combine milk, eggs
3. Pour the milk and egg mix on the flour mix
4. Add melted butter
5. In a nonstick pan, pour a generous quantity of crepe batter, cook 1 minute then flip it and cook 1 minute again
6. While still warm, add the chocolate ganache, slices of bananas and strawberries.
7. Add whipped cream then fold it and serve after adding powdered sugar on top