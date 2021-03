Easter brunch 2021 can include crepes with instruction from French Quiche Lincoln Park chef

Strawberry banana and chocolate crepe



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter is approaching, but you've still got time to plan your menu. When it comes to dessert, what about crepes?Chef Dominique Tougne from French Quiche in Lincoln Park is sharing a recipe for making Strawberry Banana & Chocolate Crepe. He's offering a free class on Instagram at 11 a.m. Saturday.French Quiche offers several fresh crepes every day. The cafe is located at 2210 N. Halsted St.- 9 oz. flour- 2 cups whole milk- 2 teaspoons sugar- 4 whole eggs- 1 oz. melted butter- 1 pinch salt- 4 teaspoons chocolate ganache- 1 banana sliced- 4 strawberries sliced- 4 teaspoons strawberry topping- Whipped cream- Powdered sugar1. Combine flour, sugar, salt2. Combine milk, eggs3. Pour the milk and egg mix on the flour mix4. Add melted butter5. In a nonstick pan, pour a generous quantity of crepe batter, cook 1 minute then flip it and cook 1 minute again6. While still warm, add the chocolate ganache, slices of bananas and strawberries.7. Add whipped cream then fold it and serve after adding powdered sugar on top