Product recall: Jewel-Osco pork sausages recalled

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Jewel-Osco has recalled sausages and bratwursts with the sell-by date April 17.

More than 40,000 pounds of Jowett Farms Corporation pork have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The farm corporation is based out of Blumenort, Canada, and approximately 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The pork trimmings were imported on April 2 and further processed into sausage products including bratwurst and Italian sausage, sold by Jewel-Osco.

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number "EST. 7779" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the FSIS said in a statement Saturday.

Shoppers concerned about a reaction are advised to contact a healthcare provider.
