Learn how to cook Momofuku's Bo Ssam at home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we approach one month of Illinois' "stay-at-home" order, some of us are trying to come up with new and delicious ways to feed the family.
Our Hungry Hound has a sure-fire way to please a crowd, assuming they like pulled pork. He says you don't even need a smoker, just a very low oven, and some patience.
Momofuku Bo Ssam
(serves approx. 4 - 6 people)
Pork Butt (also called Boston butt - fyi, I found great ones at Whole Foods for $4.99/lb.)
1 whole bone-in pork butt, about 4-5 pounds
1 cup white sugar
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon kosher salt
7 tablespoons brown sugar
Ginger-Scallion Sauce
1 1/4 cups thinly sliced scallions, both green and white parts
1/4 cup peeled, minced fresh ginger
A little less than 1/4 cup neutral oil (like grapeseed)
1 teaspoon light soy sauce
1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Ssam Sauce
1 tablespoon ssamjang (fermented bean and chili paste)
2 teaspoons gochujang (Korean chili paste)
1/4 cup sherry vinegar
1/4 cup neutral oil (like grapeseed)
Accompaniments
2 cups plain white rice, cooked
1-2 heads bibb lettuce, leaves separated, washed and dried
Kimchi (can be found in any major grocery store)
Method
1. Place pork in large, shallow bowl. Mix the sugar and salt together, then rub all over the pork. Cover with plastic wrap and keep in fridge overnight.
2. When ready to cook, heat oven to 300, place pork in a roasting pan and set into oven for approx. 6 hours, or until meat collapses with pressure from fork. Baste every hour or so.
3. While pork cooks, make sauces. For Ginger-Scallion, add all ingredients in a bowl, mix well. Same thing for ssam sauce - add to a bowl, mix well.
4. Make white rice, take out bibb lettuce, wash and dry and set onto plates.
5. After pork has rested about 30 minutes after the 6 hours, turn oven up to 500. Combine a tablespoon of salt with the brown sugar, then rub the mixture all over the pork. Place into oven, until sugar caramelizes, and the fat and skin start to bubble.
6. Serve hot with the accompaniments.
