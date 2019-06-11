Food & Drink

Live clams move around on diner's plate in Japan

Imagine being at a nice restaurant, ordering the seafood special and then watching your clams move around on the plate.

That's what happened to one diner shortly after the meal was served at a restaurant in Japan.

Video posted on Twitter has more than 9 million views, with people losing their minds over it.

It's unclear if the person who ordered the dish knew what to expect, but in the video, you can hear some of the shocked reactions from people eating at the restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarrejapananimal newsseafoodu.s. & worldrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit: Mom claims CPS teachers bullied son before he attempted suicide
Chicago Urban League report highlights racial disparities for black youth
Little Village shooting injures 3 teens, officials say
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Converting vacant properties into affordable homes
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Obama Presidential Center
Diversity concerns spark battle over judicial appointment of Cara Smith
Show More
Bond set for off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
Drone photographer captures family of swans
3 charged in animal cruelty case at Fair Oaks Farms, police say
Kylie Jenner's 'Handmaids' party sparks social media outcry
More TOP STORIES News