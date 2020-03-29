Food & Drink

Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adam Pollack is used to a strict schedule of seeding, harvesting and delivering microgreens to the top ranked restaurants in Chicago. But as restaurants have been forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 outbreak, adjacent industries have also been forced to adapt.

"One of the things that this crisis brings to light is that, as a whole, we're very dependent on long supply chains," said Pollack, the founder of Closed Loop Farms.

"But it also shines a light on how important the restaurant industry is to auxiliary industries, the different industries that are based on supplying restaurants."

Closed Loop Farms specializes in producing microgreens - produce harvested at a very early stage, when it is most nutrient-dense - and edible flowers.

They operate in the Back of the Yards neighborhood out of The Plant, a business incubator for sustainable food products and experimental projects.

"Many of our food businesses are on temporary hiatus because their serve restaurants and bars," said The Plant's owner John Eden.

"Others are working like mad to fill orders."

Nearly all of Closed Loop's restaurant customers disappeared overnight, when Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars to public seating.

So Pollack and his business pivoted.

Closed Loop Farms now runs a virtual farmers market from its website. The market includes their own products, along with other local, sustainably produced food from around Chicago.

"It kind of represented an opportunity really just to be able to provide a useful service to people at a time that people are staying at home," Pollack said.

Some of those products are from co-tenants at The Plant, such as honey and kombucha. Other products are sourced from around the city, including meats, drinks, tinctures, and mushrooms.

Orders can be placed on Closed Loop Farm's website, and boxes are delivered right to your door.

"We really wanted to be able to bring the entire farmers market to your doorstep," Pollack said.

Pollack has been able to keep all of his employees on staff for the time being, although they've had to cut back on hours and production.

He is hoping that more people embrace using microgreens in their home cooking, so that this direct-to-consumer delivery program can remain a part of his business, even when things return to normal.

"Hopefully it makes us - as a business, as a farm, as a community - more resilient and more diversified," Pollack said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoback of the yardsfarm to tablespotoncommunity journalistcoronavirusfarmer’s marketsfarmers marketfarming
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
89 Cook County Jail detainees have contracted COVID-19
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Restaurant group temporarily suspends all takeout and delivery, citing employee and safety concerns
Tornado hits far west of Chicago area
Show More
McCormick Place to transform into makeshift COVID-19 hospital
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, cloudy Sunday
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News