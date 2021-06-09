cereal

Loki Charms are 'mischievously delicious,' limited-edition cereal sells out in seconds

By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

Chatting with the cast of Loki, newest Marvel series on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA -- Lucky the Leprechaun is always worried someone will take his Lucky Charms cereal. But this time, he has someone to really worry about. Loki.

The Marvel villain is temporarily taking over the "magically delicious" cereal.

Loki has turned it into Loki Charms which are, of course, "mischievously delicious."

The Marvel-General Mills collaboration celebrates the release of the Disney+ series "Loki."



The show starring Tom Hiddleston premiered Wednesday on the streaming service.

Hiddleston is even featured on the Loki Charms box.

Only 3,500 boxes of the cereal were available for purchase, not in grocery stores, but online.

To get your hands on the limited-edition green box, you had to visit MischievouslyDelicious.com starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The boxes ,selling for $4.99 each, sold out in seconds!

Would "Thor Charms" have sold out as quickly?



It's not yet known if more boxes of Loki Charms will become available in the future.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentmarveldisney+ streaming servicecerealconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CEREAL
Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal coming soon
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Seafood & Cereal: Restaurant Serves Unique Combos
44 lbs of cocaine corn flakes cereal worth $2.8M seized in OH
TOP STORIES
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Chicago renters rethink buying after report on IL property taxes, gov. debt
Explosive device thrown through home's window: Evanston police
IL reports 408 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Man evades officers during Chicago police standoff, SWAT response
CPD: Man wanted for sexually abusing girl, 10, in Logan Square
Ind. cancer survivor in search of kidney match
Show More
CDC issues new COVID travel guidance for 120 countries
Man charged in Julie Ann Hanson 1972 Naperville murder extradited
Shootings in Chicago: 14 shot, 1 fatally Tuesday
Peacocks causing trouble for Calif. neighborhood
West Suburban Community Pantry reopens doors for families in need
More TOP STORIES News