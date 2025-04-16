24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Suburban students complete 'Cereal Box Domino Challenge,' donate to food pantries

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 2:43PM
MT. PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two suburban schools teamed up to collect 1,000 cereal boxes for local food pantries, and had some fun to celebrate.

Students from John Hersey High School visited Indian Grove Elementary School for a "Cereal Box Domino Challenge" on Tuesday.

The schools teamed up to raise 1,000 cereal boxes for local food pantries.

To celebrate, students lined up all 1,000 boxes to create a domino effect around the elementary.

"It means a lot since a lot of us went to Indian Grove Elementary," said Ola Wydmanski, a senior and leader of Hersey High School's S.O.S. Club. "We're all excited to collaborate with the kids and the community because we know how much this means to the food pantries to receive donations."

