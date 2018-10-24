FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's unveils new breakfast items. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 24, 2018.

McDonald's has announced new breakfast offerings for the first time since 2013.

The Triple Breakfast Stack is a sandwich that comes with two slices of American cheese between two sausage patties. They're topped with bacon and an egg. They are available on a McMuffin, biscuit, or McGriddles cakes.

The fast food chain said the inspiration comes from customers ordering their own concoctions off the "Secret Menu."

"People have been hacking our menu for years - so much so that it's inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks," Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz, said in a statement. "We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald's crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can't wait to see what they come up with next - you never know what might end up on our menu."

Triple Breakfast Stacks are available for a limited time beginning on November 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldmcdonald'smcdonaldsbreakfast
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Avondale Coffee Club opens on Elston Avenue
New eatery offers Mexican fare, margaritas in Edgewater
World Series 2018: Best bars to watch MLB games in Chicago
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Woman trapped by Englewood fire critically injured
Woman thinks Grundy County cold case victim may be missing sister
Jayme Closs: 2K volunteers search for missing, endangered Wis. girl
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire
Boy, 5, wounded in shooting that killed dad: 'I was amazed by his bravery'
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warmer near Lake Michigan Wednesday
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Show More
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
More News