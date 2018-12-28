FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's isn't loving their drop in business so the burger tycoon is once again changing its breakfast menu. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

McDonald's isn't loving its drop in business, so the burger tycoon is once again changing its breakfast menu.

After the company started offering breakfast items all day, some stores started to see a drop in business.

To get those customers back in line the company plans to offer morning only menu items.

According to ABC News, the morning only menu will include items like coffee cakes and muffin tops.

The change comes two months after McDonald's introduced its Triple Breakfast Stack sandwich -- the first new breakfast food since 2013.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sbreakfastfoodfast food restaurantu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
Coffee Lab & Roasters makes Lakeview debut, with coffee, tea and more
Dos Toros Taqueria brings Mexican fare to Streeterville
New patisserie Le Macaron French Pastries now open in Lincoln Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Study: Millennial women working more, still doing most of the housework
Police: Ex-student accused of poisoning roommate back in jail
Show More
Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of man, 91
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Man offered teen girl money in South Loop luring attempt, police say
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with drizzle and snow showers Friday
More News