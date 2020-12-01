Food & Drink

Fan-favorite McRib returns to McDonald's on Wednesday

The sandwich will be available for a limited time at all 14,000 locations across the U.S.
A holiday favorite is back this week!

The McRib sandwich returns to McDonald's on Wednesday.


The fan-favorite will be available for a limited time at all 14,000 locations across the U.S.

Before the sandwich arrives, the fast food chain is giving away 10,000 free McRibs for fans who shave.

To enter to win, post a picture of your baby-smooth face on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #shave4mcribsweepstakes and tag Mcdonald's in the post.



Don't worry if you don't have a beard though! McDonald's encouraged people on Twitter to "post your clean face selfie" regardless of your facial hair.

The winners will receive a code for a free sandwich through McDelivery or Uber eats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'sfoodfast food restaurant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 12,542 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials discuss rollout, travel order
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Great Lakes, Lake Michigan shorelines eroded, damaged after years of high water levels
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Customer tips $3K for single beer at restaurant closing due to COVID-19
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Dog attack: Owner shoots dogs to save girl, 13, on South Side: police
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
Salesforce to buy work chat service Slack
Holiday blockbuster movie season postponed due to COVID
More TOP STORIES News