Most popular Halloween candies ranked for 2019; M&M's take down Reese's Cups

Are you bewitched by M&M's or Reese's Cups? Skittles or snickers? You're not alone. Here are the hauntingly good sweets trick-or-treaters crave this year.M&M's are the most popular Halloween candies in 2019, according to a RetailMeNot survey. The candy narrowly beat out last year's favorite, Reese's Cups.Kit Kat came in third, followed by snickers, candy corn and skittles, respectively.RetailMeNot also reports that shoppers are 37 percent more likely to spend money on a Halloween costume this year than last, doling out $71 for a Halloween get-up.