Ribfest officially moving to Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Ribfest is officially moving to Romeoville.The Village of Romeoville and the Exchange Club of Naperville reached the deal Thursday to move the four-day festival to its new home starting next summer. The festival is moving after 31 years in Naperville."We are thrilled that Ribfest will now call Romeoville home," stated Mayor John Noak. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our community while supporting the Exchange Club's mission to fight child abuse, domestic violence, and to strengthen families."Romeoville residents will get the opportunity to buy main state entertainment tickets 72 hours for the general public and at a discounted rate as part of the agreement."We look forward to forging a successful partnership with Romeoville for Ribfest 2020 and beyond," said Bob Black, Ribfest 2020 Chairman. "The Exchange Club welcomes this great opportunity to continue and to expand upon the success of our event and our mission while supporting the amazing organizations that share our goals."ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.