Food & Drink

Ribfest officially moving to Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Ribfest is officially moving to Romeoville.

The Village of Romeoville and the Exchange Club of Naperville reached the deal Thursday to move the four-day festival to its new home starting next summer. The festival is moving after 31 years in Naperville.

"We are thrilled that Ribfest will now call Romeoville home," stated Mayor John Noak. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our community while supporting the Exchange Club's mission to fight child abuse, domestic violence, and to strengthen families."

Romeoville residents will get the opportunity to buy main state entertainment tickets 72 hours for the general public and at a discounted rate as part of the agreement.

"We look forward to forging a successful partnership with Romeoville for Ribfest 2020 and beyond," said Bob Black, Ribfest 2020 Chairman. "The Exchange Club welcomes this great opportunity to continue and to expand upon the success of our event and our mission while supporting the amazing organizations that share our goals."

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkromeovillenapervillefestivalentertainmentribfest
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Special prosecutor could be appointed in Jussie Smollett case Friday
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard remains in effect for high waves, rip currents
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl swept away
Family sues after video shows police raiding home, grabbing teen by neck
FBI busts Nigerian scammers, 80 charged in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
NW Side 7-Eleven robbed by 2 wearing ski masks
Man charged after allegedly grabbing bus steering wheel, causing crash with semi on I-94
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool Friday
Upset family says Alaska Airlines lost 13-year-old daughter
Dolton police looking for 2nd, possibly 3rd suspect in armed robbery shootout
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
'Drug Llama' trots toward plea deal in dark web case
More TOP STORIES News