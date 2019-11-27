Food & Drink

Riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving dinner aboard NYC subway train

NEW YORK -- New York City subway riders are used to being served a cold dish of stress and frustration during their commute, but some were treated to a heartwarming Thanksgiving dinner.

Riders in Brooklyn got a special surprise on Sunday night when they walked onto an L train subway car and found themselves in the middle of a Thanksgiving feast.

A makeshift dinner table, fully loaded with turkey and side dishes, was set up in the middle of the car.



One commuter posted that the people behind the feast offered a plate to everyone on the train and called it "the most heartwarming thing I've ever seen."

There is no word yet on who was behind the mysterious dinner.
