Sabatino's closing after decades on Northwest Side

The Italian restaurant on Irving Park Road known for strolling musicians and old school white tablecloth service will serve its last steak Diane on December 23.

Located in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood, the restaurant was originally opened by the Sabatino family in 1969 before the current owners, Angelo and Enzo Pagni, purchased it in 1977.

The sprawling yet intimate restaurant is a popular spot for milestone celebrations, many of which are declared on their sign sitting high above their location at 4441 West Irving Park Road.

The Pagni brothers plan to retire.
