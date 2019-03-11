Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral, boosts sales

EMBED <>More Videos

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.



The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop transformed it into packed house with lines out the door.



The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers completely bought out all of the donuts and kolaches.

Several festival goers from SXSW made the drive just to help support the local business.

If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



RELATED: Houston teen's tweet about saving father's cafe goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfamilytwitterfeel goodviraldonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Police issue alert after River North robberies
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Former Miss Teen Universe, 20, dies after suffering heart attack
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
Have you ever tried eating a pineapple like this?
Bradley rallies big, beats Northern Iowa for MVC title
Show More
Boy, 14, stabbed to death over brownie, friend says
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in duffel bag in Calif.
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
More TOP STORIES News