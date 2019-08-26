Soldier Field debuts new food options for Chicago Bears 2019 season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tom Elder has the unenviable job of trying to feed about 60,000 fans at once.As the executive chef for Soldier Field food vendor Aramark, Elder has to try to figure out what fans want to snack on while they watch the Bears play. He believes he has some appetizing new options for this season.There's a new vegan burger, and a spiced-up Sloppy Joe sandwich called the "Hot Bob." There's also the Lake Shore Drive hoagie, a version of the South Side favorite Gym Shoe sandwich."That's what we're looking to do, make it a great fan experience and this year we're trying to kick it up a little bit," Elder said.After extensive research and fan surveys, they've added these new options to go along with the traditional popcorn, hotdogs and beer. But even the traditional items are getting dressed up for the Bears' centennial season, with special souvenir cups and cans and packaging.Most of the new food items will be available only in specific locations in Soldier Field, but Elder believes most are worth taking a walk for."It'd be great to put everything in every stand but the stands are only so big and only can handle so much," he said.In the meantime, getting into the stadium to try that food (oh, and watch the Bears of course) is going to be very different this year because the Bears are moving to paperless ticketing.This year tickets are being distributed by phone on the Bears app."Having that mobile ticket will help safeguard delivery and receiving as well as the point of entry," said Lee Twarding, Bears director of customer relations.