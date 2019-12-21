donuts

Stan's Donuts & Coffee unveils festive new menu for the holiday season

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Stan's Donuts & Coffee is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of its holiday drinks and donuts. Stan's holiday collection includes three festive donuts and four hot beverages, plus mini donuts so that Stan's fans can bring the holiday spirit with them to parties and events.

New to this year's donut lineup is:

The Gingerbread Old Fashioned ($2.79) topped with gingerbread glaze and striped vanilla buttercream.

Stan's fans can look forward to two other returning favorites:

Eggnog Le Stan ($4.99), a spirited take on Stan's signature croissant donut filled with eggnog pastry cream and drizzled with nutmeg glaze

Peppermint Bark Old Fashioned ($2.79), which features a double chocolate old fashioned donut topped with chocolate glaze and a peppermint bark crumble

Mini peppermint bark cake donuts are also available for catering orders.

Stan's holiday beverages include:

Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate, made with Stan's classic, rich hot chocolate and topped with whipped cream and a miniature candy cane. Guests are welcome to add a shot of espresso to make it a mocha.

Cinnamon-dusted Gingerbread Chai Latte and Eggnog Latte topped with nutmeg

Stan's holiday donuts will be available at all 12 Stan's stores through Sunday, January 5 and the holiday beverages through Friday, January 31.

To learn more about Stan's, visit https://stansdonuts.com/
