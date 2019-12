Stan's Donuts & Coffee unveils festive new menu for the holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Stan's Donuts & Coffee is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of its holiday drinks and donuts. Stan's holiday collection includes three festive donuts and four hot beverages, plus mini donuts so that Stan's fans can bring the holiday spirit with them to parties and events.($2.79) topped with gingerbread glaze and striped vanilla buttercream.Stan's fans can look forward to two other returning favorites:($4.99), a spirited take on Stan's signature croissant donut filled with eggnog pastry cream and drizzled with nutmeg glaze($2.79), which features a double chocolate old fashioned donut topped with chocolate glaze and a peppermint bark crumbleare also available for catering orders.made with Stan's classic, rich hot chocolate and topped with whipped cream and a miniature candy cane. Guests are welcome to add a shot of espresso to make it a mocha.e andtopped with nutmegStan's holiday donuts will be available at all 12 Stan's stores through Sunday, January 5 and the holiday beverages through Friday, January 31.To learn more about Stan's, visit https://stansdonuts.com/