Subway teaming up with Halo Top Creamery to start selling low-calorie milkshakes

Subway is teaming up with dessert company Halo Top Creamery to provide even healthier menu items for its customers.

The sandwich chain announced the partnership yesterday.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get Halo Top low-calorie milkshakes at a thousand Subway restaurants across the country.

The 16-ounce shakes come in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry and will have 350 calories or less.

Subway will serve them from July 22nd through September 4th.
