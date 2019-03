The Gage holds St. Patrick Day party featuring Irish food and music

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get lucky this St. Patrick's Day by filling up on traditional Irish food and drink.The Gage is serving up some Irish classics all day long. For more information, Click Here. The Gage: 24 S. Michigan Ave, ChicagoFiddlin' Finnegans perform from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SundayIrish bagpiper performs both daysBoth levels open both daysThe Monserratine | Drumshanbo gunpowder Irish gin, sweet milk, coconut water, angostura, nutmeg, mint, $12The Irish Tenor | Jameson, chartreuse, maurin quina, apricot, $12Corned Beef Sandwich| Guinness soaked swiss cheese, pickled cabbage slaw, remoulade, $14House-made Corned Beef | braised cabbage, new potato, horseradish crme fraiche, $20Finnin' Haddie | smoked haddock cakes, spicy horseradish, bitter green salad, gherkins, $21Colcannon | whiskey braised pork, truffled potato, cabbage, $14Boozy Ice Cream Cookies | bailey's custard ice cream, soft fudge cookies, $12Spicy horseradish mustard, bitter greens, gherkins4 oz smoked haddock2 oz mashed potato1 tsp. panko crumbs1 oz. mayonnaise1 tbs. dijon mustard1 egg3 tbs. parsley, minced1 onion, small diced1 tsp. caraway seeds1 tsp. thymeHand shred the haddock and mix with a spatula together with the rest of the ingredients. Separate in to two 3.5 oz. cakes. In a pan, heat canola oil to medium high heat. Cook the cakes until light brown on one side. Flip the cakes and place in a 350-degree oven for seven minutes. Serve with horseradish mustard and frisee with sliced gherkins.