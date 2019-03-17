St. Patrick's Day

The Gage holds St. Patrick Day party featuring Irish food and music

Get lucky this St. Patrick's Day by filling up on traditional Irish food and drink.

The Gage is serving up some Irish classics all day long. For more information, Click Here.

Event Details:
The Gage: 24 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago
Fiddlin' Finnegans perform from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Irish bagpiper performs both days
Both levels open both days

Cocktails
The Monserratine | Drumshanbo gunpowder Irish gin, sweet milk, coconut water, angostura, nutmeg, mint, $12
A West-Indies milk punch, made with Irish Gunpowder gin and coconut water, for a smooth, light, trans-Atlantic tipple.

The Irish Tenor | Jameson, chartreuse, maurin quina, apricot, $12
An elegant blend of Jameson with apricot and chartreuse, mixed in the method of a classic Manhattan.

Food (running from March 15-17, 2019)

Corned Beef Sandwich| Guinness soaked swiss cheese, pickled cabbage slaw, remoulade, $14
House-made Corned Beef | braised cabbage, new potato, horseradish crme fraiche, $20
Finnin' Haddie | smoked haddock cakes, spicy horseradish, bitter green salad, gherkins, $21
Colcannon | whiskey braised pork, truffled potato, cabbage, $14
Boozy Ice Cream Cookies | bailey's custard ice cream, soft fudge cookies, $12

The Gage's Smoked Haddock Cakes

Spicy horseradish mustard, bitter greens, gherkins

Ingredients:
4 oz smoked haddock
2 oz mashed potato

1 tsp. panko crumbs
1 oz. mayonnaise
1 tbs. dijon mustard
1 egg
3 tbs. parsley, minced
1 onion, small diced
1 tsp. caraway seeds
1 tsp. thyme

Preparation:
Hand shred the haddock and mix with a spatula together with the rest of the ingredients. Separate in to two 3.5 oz. cakes. In a pan, heat canola oil to medium high heat. Cook the cakes until light brown on one side. Flip the cakes and place in a 350-degree oven for seven minutes. Serve with horseradish mustard and frisee with sliced gherkins.
