TOP DOG: $49 hotdog featured on Chicago menu

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you thought ballpark prices were steep, you won't believe the $49 pricetag for a gourmet hotdog at Chicago's Omni Hotel.

The wild wagyu beef wiener sounds tasty on its own. But a series of high-end toppings make the fancy frank stand out even more (you better believe ketchup isn't one of them):

-Foie gras mousse
-Shaved black truffles
-12 day-fermented garlic turned into a black garlic aioli
-Shaved wagyu beef

-Microgreens grown hydroponically in-house
-Whiskey-caramalized onions
-"Fleur de sel," aka fancy French sea salt

To ease the pains on your wallet, the dish does come with a cocktail--complete with a "W" flag ice cube. You also get a side of fries, naturally topped with a seasoning created with (you guessed it) rendered wagyu fat.
