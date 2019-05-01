TOP DOG: $49 hotdog featured on Chicago menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you thought ballpark prices were steep, you won't believe the $49 pricetag for a gourmet hotdog at Chicago's Omni Hotel.The wild wagyu beef wiener sounds tasty on its own. But a series of high-end toppings make the fancy frank stand out even more (you better believe ketchup isn't one of them):-Foie gras mousse-Shaved black truffles-12 day-fermented garlic turned into a black garlic aioli-Shaved wagyu beef-Microgreens grown hydroponically in-house-Whiskey-caramalized onions-"Fleur de sel," aka fancy French sea saltTo ease the pains on your wallet, the dish does come with a cocktail--complete with a "W" flag ice cube. You also get a side of fries, naturally topped with a seasoning created with (you guessed it) rendered wagyu fat.