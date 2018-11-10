U.S. & WORLD

Two-minute showdown; National Bao Eating Championship

The final round of the National Bao Eating Championship went down at the Wow Bao in Chicago's Water Tower Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's the ultimate "bao" down.

The final round of the National Bao Eating Championship went down in Chicago Saturday.

The Wow Bao at the Water Tower Place hosted the event which was emceed by ABC 7's "Hungry Hound" Steve Dolinsky.

Nine competitors worked to devour the most bao or steamed hot Asian buns, in two minutes.

The winner is Teddy Delacruz, 41, from Wood Dale. He was able to scarf down 16.

His prize is a six-pack of baos for a year. That amounts to a grand total of 2,190 bao each day.

The second place winner was Jennifer Saito, 35, at 13 baos.
