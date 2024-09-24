Ford Heights Mayor Charles Griffin found guilty of stealing from village, official misconduct

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge found the mayor of south suburban Ford Heights guilty of felony theft and official misconduct charges Monday.

Charges were filed against Charles Griffin six years ago. He was accused of using thousands of dollars of village money for personal purchases, allegedly during his first stint as mayor between 2009 and 2017.

He was found guilty of theft over $10,000 and less than $150,000 and official misconduct.

Griffin lost his bid for reelection in 2017, but won in 2021.

ABC7 reached out to Mayor Griffin for comment but were told he has no statement tonight.

He is due back in court on October 24.