Former Congressman Luis Gutierrez criticizes Kim Foxx's handling of Adam Toledo investigation, video release

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Congressman Luis Gutierrez said mistakes were made by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office, leading up to the video release that shows 13-year-old Adam Toledo being shot and killed by a Chicago police officer.The mistakes made amount to the abandonment of the Latinx community, according to Gutierrez.Gutierrez held a news conference Sunday to demand action from State's Attorney Kim Foxx on Adam Toledo's investigation."Your office turned a 13-year-old boy into a gun and effectively silenced many of us in our community," Gutierrez said."Shame on Kim Foxx. The Cook County State's Attorney called out her predecessor for hiding the Laquan McDonald video. Yet Kim Foxx didn't bother to review the Adam Toledo videos," a statement from Gutierrez' office said.The statement said Foxx should reflect on the mistake and take corrective measures immediately.Foxx admitted her office mistakenly described the video during a hearing before it had been publicly released. She placed the prosecutor in question on administrative leave.