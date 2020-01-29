Former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee accused of embezzling over $100K from organization

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee has been accused of embezzling money from the organization's general operating funds.In April 2017, a routine financial reconciliation revealed the alleged embezzlement, according to a news release from Planned Parenthood of Illinois.Andrea T. Peoples, 40, of Burr Ridge, was charged with theft over $100,000 in connection with the incident, according to officials with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and Planned Parenthood. She was arrested on the morning of Jan. 6, Chicago police said.The findings were immediately reported to the Chicago Police Department, the release said. Subsequently, criminal charges and a complaint were brought by the state attorney's office against the alleged perpetrator, Peoples."The conduct in the criminal complaint violates the mission and values of Planned Parenthood of Illinois," the organization said. "We take our responsibility to the communities we serve very seriously and are committed to upholding the public's trust."Peoples is next due in court Feb. 13.