Former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee accused of embezzling over $100K from organization

A former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee is accused of embezzling money from the organization.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee has been accused of embezzling money from the organization's general operating funds.

In April 2017, a routine financial reconciliation revealed the alleged embezzlement, according to a news release from Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Andrea T. Peoples, 40, of Burr Ridge, was charged with theft over $100,000 in connection with the incident, according to officials with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office and Planned Parenthood. She was arrested on the morning of Jan. 6, Chicago police said.

The findings were immediately reported to the Chicago Police Department, the release said. Subsequently, criminal charges and a complaint were brought by the state attorney's office against the alleged perpetrator, Peoples.

"The conduct in the criminal complaint violates the mission and values of Planned Parenthood of Illinois," the organization said. "We take our responsibility to the communities we serve very seriously and are committed to upholding the public's trust."

Peoples is next due in court Feb. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
planned parenthoodembezzlement
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
DuPage Co. officials investigate possible coronavirus exposure in Chicago case
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
City recommends return of electric scooters in Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Aurora to hold ceremony for soldier killed in Afghanistan
Show More
LIVE: Questioning phase begins in Trump impeachment trial
Man says flu complications led to heart failure at 38
Funeral to be held for local Vietnam vet; no next of kin found
Pritzker delivers State of the State address Wednesday
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
More TOP STORIES News