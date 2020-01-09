Former Illinois worker suspended from contract job after email suggests possible rape cover-up

A former state employee who's accused of covering up a rape is now suspended from his contract job, according to an Illinois official.Lawmakers from both parties are pushing for an investigation after allegations of a possible rape cover-up surfaced in an email from a longtime ally of House Speaker Mike Madigan.Lobbyist Michael McClain sent an email, dated July 31, 2012, to senior members of then-governor Pat Quinn's staff.In the email, McClain pleads for leniency in a disciplinary hearing for a state worker."He has kept his mouth shut on Jones' ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items. He is loyal to the Administration," McClain wrote.The worker referenced in the email is identified as Forrest Ashby.Ashby was on contract serving as a consultant for correctional training revisions as of last September, according to John Keigher, chief legal counsel for the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Board. He also worked on the campaign of JB Pritzker while he was running for governor.The state's Law Enforcement and Training Board suspended Ashby's contract Wednesday due to the investigation ordered by the governor, Keigher said.Ashby and McClain didn't immediately respond to ABC7's requests for comment, as of late Wednesday.Madigan on Thursday declined a request by House GOP Leader Jim Durkin to convene a House committee to investigate the allegations."I spoke with the Governor and he confirmed that the matter was referred to the appropriate authorities," Madigan wrote in a letter. "Recognizing the sensitivity of the matter for any potential survivors, any investigation should be handled by the appropriate investigative entities without interference by the General Assembly."Madigan called the allegations "extremely troubling" and urged anyone with information to speak out.The letter comes after Durkin asked Madigan on Wednesday to launch a House committee investigation and subpoena five people who were allegedly involved in the cover-up, including McClain and Ashby.Gov. JB Pritzker had vowed to take action on Wednesday, asking the state's executive inspector general to investigate."The administration's general counsel referred this email to the appropriate investigatory authority, who will make a determination about what next steps can be taken," the governor's spokeswoman said in an email.Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford issued a statement condemning the possible rape cover-up."As a woman, a mother and a survivor of sexual assault I am sickened by the idea that anyone would infer that covering up rape should ever be interpreted as a form of loyalty. This is the type of behavior that keeps women and sexual assault survivors living in fear, and it can never be tolerated," Lightford said. "Based on the revelations in this email, I know there is someone out there reliving their nightmare and awaiting justice for their assault. I want them to know they do not to be afraid any longer and I offer them my full support, assistance and compassion."