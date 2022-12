Fortnite has a worldwide audience of more than 80 million players.

According to the suit, parents are arguing that their children experienced symptoms of addiction to Fortnite, like not eating, sleeping or showering.

The maker of popular video game Fortnite is facing a class action lawsuit.

The Supreme Court in Canada gave the green light to the lawsuit, according to BBC.

The maker of the game, Epic Games, is denying the claims.