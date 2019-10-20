Pancake breakfast raises funds to replace Chicago police officers' bulletproof vests

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents attended a pancake breakfast Sunday morning to show their support for the men and women in blue.

The breakfast was held on the city's Southwest Side to raise money for bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers. It's part of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's "Get Behind the Vest" initiative.

"Being a Chicago police officer is a tough job and so this event is more than just raising money," Ald. Silvana Tabares, of the 23rd Ward.

Bulletproof vests need to be replaced every five years. The cost is $500 or more, all coming out of the pockets of officers.

Thanks to fundraising efforts over the past five years, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation has replaced 8,000 outdated bulletproof vests.

"Since we started the program, we've had 44 officers saved by their vest," said Bridget Schuda, of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

"We are protecting those who protect us," Schuda said.
