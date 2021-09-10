Divers search Fox Lake after man falls out of canoe, goes missing

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Fox Lake, Illinois search underway after man falls out of canoe

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has gone missing in Fox Lake after a canoe he was in tipped over Friday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the received a call about people in the water around 2 a.m. and were told that at least two men were on a canoe and fell out.

One of the men was able to swim to shore while the other remains missing, the sheriff's office said.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District were called to the area of 35 N Holly and 90 block of Cora Ave at Mineola Bay.

The sheriff's office said a water and ground search along the lake are ongoing.
