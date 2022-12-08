8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has eight new stores opening, including Tuft-a-Rug and Noelli's Cheesecake

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.

Eight new stores are cutting the ribbon Thursday in Aurora.

Two of those entrepreneurs, Keaton Wade of Tuft-a-Rug and Noel and Michael Ferrari of Noelli's Cheesecake joined ABC7 to talk about their new stores.

They spoke about their businesses and how they are opening during the busy holiday shopping season.

Tuft -a-rug is a place where customers can make a rug in a workshop-like setting Noelli's Cheesecake sells cheesecake in a cup.

Other stores opening include: Mocchi Donuts, Mila Grace Boutique, La Katrina Michoacana Ice Cream, Jamin's Children Boutique, DDC Wraps and Clark Street Sports.