Fr. Michael Pfleger faces 2nd sex abuse allegation, Archdiocese of Chicago confirms

According to the Archdiocese, the second claim is being made by the brother of the first alleged victim.
Fr. Pfleger stepped away from ministry at Saint Sabina parish on Chicago's South Side in early January after being accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago.
St. Sabina officials responded to the first allegation in a statement, saying in part, "We, the Cabinet of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, believe that these accusations are unfounded and we boldly stand behind the integrity, passion, work and ministry of our Sr. Pastor, Rev. Michael Pfleger... We understand there is a process and protocol of the Archdiocese of Chicago and we will fully cooperate. However, we believe that our Sr. Pastor will be fully exonerated from all accusations and we will standing with him during this process as he has stood with victims of injustice and will continue to uplift his work and the life, [sic] he has committed to serving others."
In an earlier post on Facebook, Fr. Pfleger said he was asked by the Archdiocese not to speak about the situation, but was hurt and devastated by the accusation. He also asked for prayers for himself and his church community.