Fr. Pfleger, Rev. Jackson to hold silent march protesting Chicago violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson, Father Michael Pfleger from St. Sabina Church and the group Purpose Over Pain will be holding an anti-violence march along Michigan Avenue on the Near North Side Thursday afternoon.They say they want to condemn violence and call attention to the hundreds of people shot and killed and the thousands wounded this year in Chicago."While our city has been aggressively focused on the virus of COVID-19, as we should, we have ignored the virus of violence reaching numbers greater than years past. We will not and must not let this violence become normalized while our children's blood flows and mother's cries fill our streets."Thursday's silent march begins at noon at Tribune Plaza.